×

Turaki, Other PDP Elder Statesmen Meet With Obasanjo In Abeokuta

Although the reason for the meeting is yet to be known, it may not be unconnected with the current happenings in the umbrella party.

By Bello Bidemi
Updated December 13, 2025
Twitter
Turaki arriving Obasanjo’s Presidential Library, Abeokuta on Saturday, December 13, 2025

 

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Taminu Turaki, on Saturday arrived at the Olusegun Obasanjo presidential Library home in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, for a meeting. 

Although the reason for the meeting is yet to be known, it may not be unconnected with the current happenings in the umbrella party.

 

READ ALSO: APC Moves To Reclaim Osun After Adeleke’s Defection From PDP

Others in his entourage include former governor of Niger state Babangida Aliyu, former governor of Plateau State, Jona Jang, former deputy governor of Oyo State, Taofeek Arapaja, among others.

 

 

In This Article:

More Stories

No related articles found