Turaki, Other PDP Elder Statesmen Meet With Obasanjo In Abeokuta

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Taminu Turaki, on Saturday arrived at the Olusegun Obasanjo presidential Library home in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, for a meeting.

Although the reason for the meeting is yet to be known, it may not be unconnected with the current happenings in the umbrella party.

READ ALSO: APC Moves To Reclaim Osun After Adeleke’s Defection From PDP

Others in his entourage include former governor of Niger state Babangida Aliyu, former governor of Plateau State, Jona Jang, former deputy governor of Oyo State, Taofeek Arapaja, among others.