NDLEA Secures Order To Detain Vessel, 21 Crew Members Over Cocaine Shipment

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has obtained an order of the Federal High Court in Lagos to detain a merchant vessel, its captain and 20 other crew members following the seizure of 25.5 kilograms of cocaine at the Apapa seaport.

Disclosing this in a statement on Wednesday, NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said the anti-narcotics agency, acting on intelligence, discovered the cocaine concealed in the hatch of the commodity vessel, MV San Anthonio, which arrived from Brazil on December 6, 2025.

After the vessel’s cargo was fully discharged, 21 crew members of different nationalities were taken into custody along with the seized drugs.

“This is coming on the heels of a similar interception by NDLEA officers of another commodity laden vessel- MV Nord Bosporus from the port of Santos in Brazil with no less than 20 kilograms of the Class A drug buried under its cargo on 16th November at the Apapa seaport Lagos,” Babafemi said.

Those detained include the vessel’s master, Trofymov Oleksandr, and other crew members: Stoychev Sergiy, Bobrov Maksim, Stupnytsky Sergiy, Bitinev Aleksei, Novruzov Teymur; Sosnov Oleg, Bondar Ihor, Klymenko Oleh, Cala Michael De Jesus, Jamir Julfikhar Jacusalem, Blanco Crus Veloso, Fajardo Ronnel Luntaao, Gumela Lolito Jr. Serojano, Toston Romulo Jr. Oling, Smirnov Viacheslav, Gorre Mar Kemmeth Tabudlong, Cruz John Vhoie Glavez, Sablan Jamille Alorro, Abesia Kelvin Belarmino, and Ubay Kenneth Biaoco.

Babafemi said in line with international legal protocols, the NDLEA on December 12 filed an ex-parte application in suit FHC/L/MISC/1408/2025 before Justice Frida Nkemakonam Ogazi of the Federal High Court, Lagos, for the detention of the ship and the 21 crew members pending when charges will be filed against them.

“Ruling on the application, the judge said ‘an order of court is hereby made extending the detention of the Vessel MV San Antonio being investigated by the Applicant, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for fourteen days (14) in the first instance following the seizure of 25.5 kilograms of cocaine aboard the said Vessel on 6th December, 2025 at Apapa seaport, Lagos, pending the conclusion of investigation and or filing of criminal charge and prosecution. The court thereafter adjourned the matter to 29th December 2025,” the statement read.

In his reaction to the development, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) said the latest seizure reinforces his earlier warning to international drug cartels and their local collaborators that they will never get a foothold in Nigeria,” the statement reads.