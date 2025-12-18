UPDATED: FG Announces Reopening Of 47 Unity Schools Weeks After Closure Over Insecurity

The Federal Government has announced the reopening of the 47 unity schools earlier shut down due to security concerns.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Federal Ministry of Education on Thursday.

It said that the decision to reopen the affected colleges across the country reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to safeguarding students and ensuring the continuity of education.

“After the strengthening of security architecture within and around the affected schools, academic activities have fully resumed. Students have returned safely to their campuses, with many currently concluding their December academic programmes, while others have successfully completed their examinations,” the statement signed by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, partly read.

It assured parents, guardians, and the general public that the safety, welfare, and well-being of students remain a top priority.

The ministry explained that the government continues to work closely with relevant security agencies to sustain stability and restore normalcy within school environments nationwide.

“The Federal Government remains resolute in its responsibility to protect every Nigerian child and to uphold their fundamental right to education in a safe and secure environment.

“This administration places strong emphasis on human capital development and recognises education as a critical pillar for national growth and development. Accordingly, it remains determined to prevent any disruption to the academic calendar,” it stated.

It further noted that the safe return of students and the successful conduct of examinations in several unity colleges underscored the government’s resolve to keep learning on track despite prevailing challenges.

Mass Abductions

The Federal Government, on November 21, ordered the immediate closure of 41 Federal Unity Colleges over rising security concerns.

The directive was issued through a circular dated November 21, 2025, from the Federal Ministry of Education.

The circular asked principals of affected schools to enforce the closure without delay. The 41 schools are in states across the North-West, North-East, North-Central, and parts of the South.

The schools included FGGC MINJIBIR, FTC GANDUJE, FGGC ZARIA, FTC KAFANCHAN, FGGC BAKORI, FTC DAYI, FGC DAURA, FGGC TAMBUWAL, FSC SOKOTO, FTC WURNO, FGC GUSAU, FGC ANKA, FGGC GWANDU, FGC BIRNIN YAURI, FTC ZURU, FGGC KAZAURE and FGC KIYAWA.

Also effected were FTC HADEJIA, FGGC BIDA, FGC NEW-BUSSA, FTC KUTA-SHIRORO, FGA SULEJA, FGC ILORIN, FGGC OMUARAN, FTC GWANARA, FGC UGWOLAWO, FGGC KABBA, FTC OGUGU, FGGC BWARI and FGC RUBOCHI.

Others were FGGC ABAJI, FGGC POTISKUM, FGC BUNI YADI, FTC GASHUA, FTC MICHIKA, FGC GANYE, FGC AZARE, FTC MISAU, FGGC BAJOGA, FGC BILLIRI, and FTC ZAMBUK.

Some states, including Yobe, Plateau and Bauchi, also announced the closure of schools.

The closure followed rising security threats across the country, with mass abductions of schoolchildren.

In Niger State, gunmen attacked St. Mary’s Primary and Secondary School in Papiri on Friday, abducting over 300 pupils and teachers.

In Kebbi State, over 20 schoolgirls were kidnapped during an attack on a school in Maga town.

The renewed abduction of students was the latest in a series of kidnappings in academic institutions, dating back to 2014 when students were taken away in Chibok, Borno State.

In response to the escalating threats, President Bola Tinubu directed the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, to relocate to Kebbi to oversee rescue operations.

Tinubu also postponed his planned trips to Johannesburg and Angola. The surge in school attacks and kidnappings has intensified insecurity across northern states, prompting urgent calls for coordinated action.