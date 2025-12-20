×

Tens Of Thousands Attend Funeral Of Slain Bangladesh Student Leader

He was shot by masked gunmen last week while leaving a mosque in Dhaka, and died in a hospital in Singapore on Thursday.

By Channels Television
Updated December 20, 2025
Twitter
An aerial view shows protesters at Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka on December 19, 2025, following the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Protesters rallied across Bangladesh on December 19 for a second straight day calling for the arrest of the gunmen who shot and killed a key figure in last year’s pro-democracy uprising. As news spread that 32-year-old student leader Sharif Osman Hadi died in hospital in Singapore on Thursday, crowds took to the streets in an outpouring of mourning and anger.

 

Massive crowds gathered in Bangladesh’s capital on Saturday for the funeral of a slain student leader, held under tight security after two days of protests and violence.

Tens of thousands of people joined the funeral procession to pay their respects to Sharif Osman Hadi, a key figure in last year’s pro-democracy uprising who was set to contest the general elections in February.

 

Mourners attend the funeral of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi in Dhaka on December 20, 2025, after two days of violent protests over his killing. Huge crowds accompanied the funeral procession of Hadi, a key figure in last year’s pro-democracy uprising who died in a hospital in Singapore on December 18 after being shot by masked gunmen while leaving a Dhaka mosque. (Photo by Niamul RIFAT / AFP)

 

He was shot by masked gunmen last week while leaving a mosque in Dhaka, and died in a hospital in Singapore on Thursday.

“You are in our hearts, and you will remain in the heart of all Bangladeshis as long as the country exists,” interim leader Muhammad Yunus said in an emotional speech in front of the parliament building, where funeral prayers were held.

Police wearing body cameras were deployed in the area, and flags were flown at half-mast to mark a day of state mourning.

Hadi’s body was then buried at the central mosque of Dhaka University.

 

Mourners attend the funeral of the deceased youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, in Dhaka on December 20, 2025. Tens of thousands of mourners gathered in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, on December 20 for the funeral of a student leader, after two days of violent protests over his killing. (Photo by Abdul Goni / AFP)

 

Hadi, 32, was an outspoken critic of India, where Bangladesh’s ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina has taken refuge since fleeing Dhaka in the wake of the 2024 uprising.

Iqbal Hossain Saikot, a government employee who travelled to the capital to attend the funeral, told AFP that he believed Hadi was killed because of his staunch opposition to India.

“The millions of Bangladeshi people who love the land and its sovereign territory” will carry on Hadi’s legacy, said Saikot, 34.

 

Mourners wave Bangladesh’s national flag during the funeral of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi in Dhaka on December 20, 2025, after two days of violent protests over his killing. Huge crowds accompanied the funeral procession of Hadi, a key figure in last year’s pro-democracy uprising who died in a hospital in Singapore on December 18 after being shot by masked gunmen while leaving a Dhaka mosque. (Photo by Niamul RIFAT / AFP)

 

Hadi’s death has triggered unrest, with protesters across the South Asian nation demanding the arrest of those responsible.

Bangladeshi police said they had launched a manhunt for his killers but have yet to report progress.

As news of Hadi’s death spread on Thursday, people set fire to several buildings in Dhaka, including the offices of leading newspapers Prothom Alo and the Daily Star, accused by critics of favouring India.

– ‘Anarchy’ –

Cultural institutions and the residence of a former minister were also attacked by rampaging mobs.

Fuelled in part by growing anti-India sentiments in the majority Muslim nation, the violence this week also saw a Hindu garment worker killed following allegations of blasphemy.

Yunus said seven suspects had been arrested in connection with the killing of the worker, Dipu Chandra Das, in the central district of Mymensingh on Thursday.

Rights group Amnesty International on Saturday expressed alarm over Das’s “lynching”, while urging Bangladesh’s interim government to carry out “prompt, thorough, independent and impartial” investigations into Hadi’s killing and the violence that followed.

Political parties across the spectrum condemned the violence and expressed concern over public order and security in the build-up to the elections — Bangladesh’s first polls since Hasina’s autocratic government was ousted.

 

A half-burnt book lies at the vandalised office of the Chhayanaut in Dhaka on December 19, 2025, amid protests following the news of the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi.
Violence broke out in Bangladesh’s capital early on December 19 after a youth leader of the country’s 2024 pro-democracy uprising, who was injured in an assassination attempt, died in a hospital in Singapore.

 

READ ALSO: Trump Refuses To Rule Out War With Venezuela

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party accused a “long-identified group” — a likely reference to Hasina’s Awami League party — of “trying to push the country towards anarchy”.

Awami League has been banned from contesting in the upcoming polls.

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party set up largely by students who took part in the 2024 uprising, slammed the government for failing to rein in rogue elements.

“There are elements within the government opposed to the mass uprising, and they are actively at play,” he said in a statement.

Ties between neighbours Bangladesh and India have deteriorated since the uprising, with Dhaka demanding New Delhi extradite Hasina, who has been sentenced to death in absentia after being charged with crimes against humanity.

Hasina, 78, has denounced her trial and the verdict, calling it a “travesty of justice” and vowed to continue serving her people.

At a protest on Friday, a 20-year-old student told AFP he believed Hadi’s killers were also hiding in India.

 

 

AFP

 

 

 

 


More Stories