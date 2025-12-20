Tinubu Renames Federal University Of Sciences, Azare, After Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi

President Bola Tinubu has approved the renaming of the Federal University of Sciences, Azare, after renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, in recognition of his immense contributions to faith, education, and leadership.

Tinubu announced the decision on Saturday, during a condolence visit to Bauchi State, where he paid tribute to the late cleric, offered prayers for the repose of his soul, and commiserated with his family.

The president arrived at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi, where he was received by the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, alongside Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, ministers, and other senior government officials.

Among those present were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, and the Minister of Health, Ali Pate, Shehu Buba, as well as other dignitaries.

READ ALSO: Islamic Scholar Dahiru Usman Dies, Bauchi Governor Mourns

Members of the presidential entourage included the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajuddeen Abbas; Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, and other prominent personalities.

Governor Mohammed expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for the condolence visit and the decision to immortalize the Sheikh through the renaming of the university.

The governor described the gesture as a great honour to Bauchi State and Nigeria as a whole.

Sheikh Usman died in late November, with Governor Mohammed describing it as a profound national loss.

The governor praised the Sheikh’s lifelong commitment to peace, tolerance, and interfaith harmony.

A statement by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, quoted the Bauchi leader as extending condolences to the Sheikh’s family, followers, students, and the wider Muslim community.

“Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi was a towering figure in Islamic scholarship. He embodied deep faith, humility, and wisdom throughout his remarkable life,” the governor said.

The revered Islamic scholar was the leader of the Tijjaniyya order. He came from a family rooted in both Bauchi and Gombe and held a Tijjaniyya ijāzah recognised across West Africa.