NAFDAC Alerts Nigerians Over Recall Of Indomie Vegetable Flavour Noodles

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a public alert over the recall of Indomie Vegetable Flavour noodles, citing the presence of undeclared allergens that could pose serious health risks to consumers.

In a statement released on Sunday, NAFDAC’s Director-General, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, clarified that the affected product is not currently on sale in Nigeria.

However, she said the agency has intensified nationwide surveillance to prevent the product from entering the country or circulating in any market.

“In light of this development, NAFDAC has undertaken some proactive measures as a responsive regulator by ensuring increased vigilance actions to guard against the possible entry of the recalled product into Nigeria,” the statement read.

“Surveillance has been directed across all zones and states, and zonal directors and state coordinators have been mandated to mop up the product if found within their jurisdictions.”

Adeyeye said the agency’s Ports Inspection Directorate (PID) has also been placed on heightened alert to prevent the importation of any implicated or unapproved noodle products into the country.

‘It is important to note that noodles are listed on the Import Prohibition List of the Federal Government of Nigeria, meaning their importation into the country is not allowed. This significantly reduces the likelihood of the affected product entering the Nigerian market,’ the statement read.

Despite this safeguard, she said NAFDAC has sustained intensified surveillance nationwide as a precautionary step.

Adeyeye called on consumers to exercise caution, immediately discard the recalled product if encountered, and report any suspected sale or distribution to the nearest NAFDAC office or via its toll-free line, 0800-162-3322.

She also urged citizens to report adverse reactions linked to consumption through the Agency’s E-reporting platforms on its official website.