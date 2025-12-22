Liverpool Fear Isak Has Broken Leg

Liverpool are awaiting scan results they fear will confirm record signing Alexander Isak has suffered a broken leg after he was injured in their win against Tottenham, reports said Monday.

The Sweden forward was hurt in the act of scoring the opening goal in Saturday’s 2-1 victory in London after a sliding challenge from Spurs defender Micky van der Ven.

Isak, 26, who had come on as a second-half substitute, was unable to celebrate with his teammates and left the pitch in considerable distress.

Immediately after the game Liverpool boss Arne Slot admitted the injury was “not a good thing”.

“If a player doesn’t even try to come back, that is usually not a good thing, but I cannot say anything more than that,” he said.

“That is just a gut feeling and nothing medical… let’s not be too negative yet. We don’t know yet. Let’s hope he is back with us soon.”

The Athletic and Sky Sports reported Monday that Liverpool fear Isak has broken his leg, which would mean a lengthy period on the sidelines.

Isak has had a disrupted start to his life at Anfield, making just 16 appearances and scoring three goals since his £125 million ($168 million) British record move from Newcastle on transfer deadline day.

A dispute with Newcastle meant he did not have a proper pre-season programme and arrived at Anfield well behind his teammates in terms of fitness. His season was then interrupted by a groin injury.

Any absence would be a major blow for Slot, with Mohamed Salah at the Africa Cup of Nations and Cody Gakpo not ready to return from a muscle injury until early in the new year.

It leaves the Liverpool manager with Hugo Ekitike, who has five goals in his past four games, and the little-used Federico Chiesa as his only senior forwards.

Liverpool, whose Premier League title defence collapsed after a shocking run of results, have climbed to fifth in the table after extending their unbeaten league run to five games.

AFP