Consumers Paid ₦1,061 Average Petrol Price In November — NBS

Consumers paid an average price of ₦1,061 per litre for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) or petrol in November 2025.

The latest Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) noted that the price paid represented a 12.59% decline compared to ₦1,214.17 recorded in November 2024.

Price, however, rose slightly by 0.86% from October 2025’s ₦1,052.31, highlighting ongoing month-to-month fluctuations.

Regional disparities in petrol pricing revealed that Borno State recorded the highest average retail price at ₦1,133.86, followed by Sokoto (₦ 1,118.83) and Kogi (₦1,111.00).

On the other end of the spectrum, Oyo State had the lowest price at N997.39, while Nasarawa and Lagos States posted ₦1,015.12 and ₦ 1,021.14, respectively.

Zonal analysis showed that the North East recorded the highest average petrol price at ₦1,084.04, while the South West had the lowest at ₦ 1,036.12.

This is as the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said that petrol supply increased to 71.5 million litres per day in November 2025 from 46million litres per day in October.

Released on Monday, the November 2025 fact sheet noted that the nation’s consumption also increased by 44.5 per cent to 52.1 million litres per day in November 2025, against 28.9 million litres in October, showing an excess of 37.4 million litres.

Domestic refineries supplied in the period stood at 17.1 million litres per day, while the average daily consumption of PMS for the month was 52.9 million litres per day, according to data from the NMDPRA.