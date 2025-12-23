Novo Nordisk Wins US Approval For GLP-1 Weight Loss Pill

Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk announced on Monday that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its popular GLP-1 anti-obesity drug, Wegovy, for administration in pill form to aid in weight loss.

“With today’s approval of the Wegovy pill, patients will have a convenient, once-daily pill that can help them lose as much weight as the original Wegovy injection,” Mike Doustdar, president and CEO of Novo Nordisk, said in a statement.

The FDA had already approved a pill to be used for treating diabetes, but the new development now allows doctors to prescribe the treatment for weight loss to adults with obesity or who are overweight with at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as a heart condition, the company said.

The news was welcomed by the US Obesity Care Advocacy Network (OCAN), a nonprofit advocacy group for adults with obesity.

“This development represents an important opportunity for people living with obesity, offering an alternative for those hesitant to begin injectable therapy and providing a potentially lower-cost option,” the group said in a statement to AFP.

The prevalence of obesity among American adults is estimated at 40 percent, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

– ‘A Triumph’ –

The new generation of appetite-suppressing drugs using GLP-1 agonists — which include the brands Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro — has exploded in popularity in recent years due to their ability to help people lose weight.

US President Donald Trump last month announced deals with Novo Nordisk as well as Eli Lilly to lower the prices of some of their weight-loss drugs in exchange for certainty around tariffs.

“It’s a triumph for American patients that will save lives and improve the health of millions and millions of Americans,” Trump told reporters at the time.

The drugs, which can cost more than $1,000 a month for US residents, could offer starting oral doses for as little as $150 under the deal, though the price for injectables would be higher.

Novo Nordisk, in its announcement, did not provide any details on the Wegovy pill’s price, but it indicated that the drug was planned to have a US launch in January.

Trump has revived drug pricing efforts from his first presidential term, taking steps since returning to the White House to pressure pharmaceutical companies into voluntarily lowering their prices.

He has previously threatened tariffs of 100 percent for branded pharmaceuticals unless companies built their manufacturing plants in the United States.

