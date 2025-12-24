‘Three Points Matter Most’, Ndidi Reacts After Super Eagles’ AFCON Win Vs Tanzania

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has called for calm after Nigeria’s less-than-stellar opening victory against Tanzania at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), insisting that the most important objective, which is three vital points, has been achieved.

Ndidi acknowledged the familiar challenges that come with the first game of a major tournament, describing it as a test of rhythm, fitness, and mentality.

“It was a good game,” the midfielder said after the Super Eagles soared past the Taifa Stars on Tuesday.

“First game of a tournament is always like this, getting the momentum and all, but it was really, really good. We got the three points, which is the most important.”

Nigeria dominated much of the first half in the 2-1 win, setting the tempo and showing glimpses of the attacking intent expected of them.

However, the second half proved more demanding, with the Super Eagles coming under pressure and struggling to maintain their earlier control. But Nigeria’s quality proved decisive on the night and ensured the three-time African champions took all three points at stake.

Ndidi was candid in his assessment of the game, admitting that the performance dipped after the break, but praised the team’s reaction.

“The first half was good, the pace was good. In the second half, maybe we were a bit tired or something. It didn’t go well, but we reacted very, very well. I’m proud of the team,” the Besiktas midfielder said

With Nigeria now recording 13 consecutive matches without a clean sheet, questions have been raised about the team’s defensive solidity. But the former Leicester City star has dismissed any sense of panic.

“I’m not worried at all,” Ndidi said firmly. “We got the three points. That’s important.”

When asked whether he believes the current team can match or even surpass Nigeria’s runners-up feat at the 2023 AFCON, Ndidi was optimistic.

“Everything is possible,” he stated.