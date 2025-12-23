AFCON 2025: Six Key Takeaways From Nigeria Vs Tanzania Game

Nigeria may not have put the game beyond doubt on the scoreboard, but their 2-1 performance against Tanzania sent a strong message to the rest of the continent.

The Super Eagles, playing their opening Group F fixture of AFCON 2025, dominated proceedings and showed flashes of the quality that makes them genuine title contenders.

Deservedly, they took all three points thanks to goals from Semi Ajayi and Ademola Lookman.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Super Eagles Soar Past Tanzania To Begin 2025 AFCON Quest

Lessons From Nigeria vs Tanzania AFCON Clash

In the wake of the Group C clash, here are six takeaways from the encounter.

Nigeria Show Dominance

Coming into the tournament, the Super Eagles were under pressure after failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Against Tanzania, however, they played like a team determined to respond.

The scoreline did not tell the full story. Nigeria controlled possession, dictated the tempo, and spent long periods camped in the opposition half. The overall dominance reinforced their status as one of the favourites not just to progress from Group F, but to challenge for the AFCON crown.

Midfield Control Was Foundation

Nigeria’s grip on the game was built in midfield. Captain Wilfred Ndidi provided balance and leadership, while Alex Iwobi helped link play between midfield and attack.

The Super Eagles consistently won second balls and recycled possession quickly, making it difficult for the Taifa Stars to settle or launch meaningful counter-attacks.

Chukwueze’s Energy Changed the Dynamic

Critical to that was Eric Chelle’s decision to leave out Brentford’s Frank Onyeka and hand a start to Samuel Chukwueze.

The AC Milan loanee justified the call with a lively display of showing energy and creativity. Chukwueze injected pace into midfield, drove at defenders, and was involved in most of Nigeria’s dangerous moments.

Tanzania struggled to cope with his movement, and only a fine save from goalkeeper Zuberi Masudi denied him a first-half goal.

Osimhen Fails To Find The Target

Despite their dominance, Nigeria failed to convert several clear chances, particularly in the first half when they could have been three goals up.

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen was guilty of some wayward finishing in the game, even though at times he was well marshalled by the Tanzanian defence.

His inability to find the back of the net kept Tanzania in the game longer than expected and highlighted an area the Super Eagles must improve if they are to go deep in the tournament.

Defensive Frailties Still A Concern

Apart from Osimhen’s difficulties to score, what initially appeared to be a comfortable outing for the Super Eagles took a tense turn in the second half after Tanzania found an equaliser. For a team that has developed a worrying habit of conceding avoidable—often late—goals, familiar defensive issues resurfaced.

A costly turnover by Zaidu Sanusi in a dangerous area invited pressure, and Nigeria’s back line failed to recover in time. The central defensive pairing of Calvin Bassey and Samuel Ajayi was caught out by a slick piece of play from the Taifa Stars, allowing Tanzania to breach the defence and beat Stanley Nwabali in goal.

The moment served as a reminder that while Nigeria’s quality going forward is undeniable, defensive concentration remains an area of concern as the tournament progresses.

Tanzania’s Goalkeeper Kept It Respectable

While Nigeria impressed, Tanzania can credit goalkeeper Zuberi Masudi for preventing a heavier defeat. His crucial interventions, especially to deny Chukwueze, ensured the scoreline did not fully reflect the balance of play. It was a reminder that efficiency in front of the goal will be vital for Nigeria against stronger opposition.

Nigeria at AFCON: Focus Shifts to Tunisia

With Tuesday’s game done and dusted, the Super Eagles will hope to make it two wins out of two when they take on Tunisia on Saturday.