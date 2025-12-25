Six Suspended Zamfara PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC

Six suspended members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing alleged constitutional breaches and internal crisis within the state legislature.

The lawmakers announced this in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, following a meeting where they deliberated on what they described as the poor management of the legislative arm of government.

According to them, the Zamfara House of Assembly has compromised its constitutional role, alleging that it now functions as an extension of the executive arm under Governor Dauda Lawal.

The lawmakers, who said they were suspended “illegally” nearly two years ago, claimed that their suspension had denied their constituents representation.

They stated that, as a result, they formed a parallel faction of the House to challenge what they described as legislative and executive irregularities.

Those who defected include the factional Speaker, Bashar Aliyu Gummi (Gummi I), Nasiru Abdullahi Maru (Maru North), Bashir Abubakar (Bukkuyum North), Hon. Bashir Bello (Bungudu West), Amiru Ahmad Keta (Tsafe West), and Muktar Nasir Kaura (Kaura North).

The defecting lawmakers alleged that the remaining members of the Assembly have been passing laws and taking decisions without the constitutionally required quorum, arguing that such actions render those laws null and void.

They called on the National Assembly to intervene and investigate the situation to ensure adherence to the rule of law in the Zamfara State legislature.

Explaining their decision to join the APC, the lawmakers said they were attracted by what they described as the party’s principles of justice, fairness, inclusiveness, and political harmony, which they said would enable them to better serve their constituents and contribute to the development of the state.

Speaking after reading the defection letters, Gummi congratulated the lawmakers on their move to the APC, describing it as a step he believes would promote political stability and development in the state and the country.

The lawmakers also cited insecurity in Zamfara State and what they described as distractions within the PDP as part of their reasons for leaving the party. They referenced provisions of Section 109 (1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as the legal basis for their defection.