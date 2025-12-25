Two Dead In Lagos Tanker Explosion

Two persons have lost their lives in a diesel tanker explosion along the Badagry Expressway, Lagos.

Confirming this in a statement on Thursday, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said the incident occurred at the Oto-Ijanikin axis near Lagos State University of Education when a truck carrying diesel reportedly lost control while attempting to overtake another vehicle, causing it to crash and ignite.

“Preliminary findings from security investigations indicate that the unfortunate incident was precipitated by excessive speed, as the tanker driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while attempting to overtake another road user,” LASTMA Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq, said in a statement posted on the agency’s X page on Thursday.

“The vehicle subsequently crashed and erupted into a raging inferno, tragically trapping and claiming the lives of the driver and an adult female occupant.

“LASTMA personnel who were actively monitoring and managing vehicular movement within the corridor responded with remarkable alacrity and professionalism.”

He stated that LASTMA officials quickly secured and cordoned off the affected stretch to prevent secondary accidents.

They also notified the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (Ojo Unit), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and Ijanikin Police Division for emergency response and security reinforcement.

In a critical intervention, LASTMA officers prevented members of the public from attempting to scoop spilt diesel from the scene—a dangerous act that could have triggered further explosions and fatalities.

After putting out the fire, the severely burnt tanker was evacuated to avoid additional traffic hazards, while the remains of the deceased were removed by the FRSC.

On his part, the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as “deeply painful and entirely avoidable,” and extended condolences to the families of the victims.

He emphasised the importance of road safety, urging tanker and articulated vehicle drivers to exercise caution, observe speed limits, and comply with traffic regulations.

He also warned the public against the hazardous practice of collecting spilt petroleum products from accident sites.

“The Authority remains steadfast in its commitment to public safety and the sanctity of human life,” Bakare-Oki said.