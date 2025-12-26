PDP Criticises FG For Not Announcing U.S. Strikes Before Trump

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised the Federal Government for not announcing the airstrikes by the US before President Donald Trump did so.

Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday to announce the US had struck in North-West Nigeria, during which several terrorists were killed. The Nigerian government later confirmed the attacks and said they were carried out in collaboration with the US.

But PDP’s spokesman, Ini Ememobong, says the Federal Government ought to have briefed Nigerians before the US authorities did so.

“The Federal Government should have been the first to report the news in order to properly sensitize the Nigerian populace, instead of waiting to confirm news already in public circulation, unless they were taken unawares like the rest of the citizens,” Ememobong said in a statement on Friday.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Gave Go-Ahead For US Strikes, Nigeria Provided Intelligence — FG

Press Statement US STRIKE ON TERRORISTS: FG SHOULD COMMUNICATE EFFECTIVELY. Nigerians were notified of the American strike on terrorists’ assets through the verified social media pages of President Trump and other American officials before the spokesperson of the Ministry of… pic.twitter.com/YrFmXo2KIq — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) December 26, 2025 Advertisement

PDP said the “passive confirmation of the knowledge and cooperation of the Nigerian Government in the operation” leaves it “deeply concerned about a communication structure where foreign powers break the news of security operations in our country before our government does”.

“This inverted communication approach does not help the Federal Government or Nigerians in any way, especially when taken against the background that the US military has been reported to have previously entered and operated in Nigeria successfully without the permission and knowledge of the government,” the main opposition party said.

‘Numerous Perfect Strikes’

On Thursday, Trump wrote that, “The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing. Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper.

“May God bless our Military, and MERRY CHRISTMAS to all, including the dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues.”

The Republican president, however, did not publish the details of the attack, weeks after he said Christians in Nigeria faced an “existential threat” that amounted to “genocide”.

The US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, said the operation in Sokoto was in “coordination with Nigerian authorities.”

READ ALSO: US Military Strikes ISIS Terrorists In Nigeria On Trump’s Orders

Joint Operation, Inteligence Provision

Following the development, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, told Channels Television that Nigerian authorities approved the airstrikes and also provided intelligence to the US.

“Now that the US is cooperating, we would do it jointly, and we would ensure, just as the President emphasised yesterday before he gave the go-ahead, that it must be made clear that it is a joint operation, and it is not targeting any religion nor simply in the name of one religion or the other,” the minister said on Sunrise Daily.

“It was Nigeria that provided intelligence for the US strike in Nigeria. I spoke with the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, for 19 minutes before the strike, and we agreed to talk to President Tinubu for his go-ahead, and he gave it,” Tuggar said.