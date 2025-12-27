FG Announces Boost In Power Supply After Repair Of Vandalised Gas Pipeline

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has announced a “notable” improvement in power generation following the repair and restoration of the vandalised Lagos-Escravos gas supply infrastructure.

According to the statement by the Operator, the repair was carried out by the Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC), which it said had enhanced gas supply to several key thermal power plants across the country.

The update followed recent reports of poor power supply across the country.

NISO said the development is a positive step toward stabilising the electricity supply and improving grid reliability for consumers nationwide.

“Currently, gradual power offtake is being carried out by the affected plants to ensure a smooth recovery and maintain the stability of both the gas supply network and the national electricity grid.

“This measured approach is aimed at preventing system stress and ensuring a reliable supply of electricity to meet the needs of industries, businesses, and households.”

The statement added that other thermal power plants remain available and on standby, awaiting confirmation of gas supply from their respective suppliers.

“These plants will be integrated into the national grid to further strengthen generation capacity and reduce the risk of outages.

“NISO continues to work closely with relevant stakeholders, including power generation companies, gas suppliers, and regulatory bodies, to monitor developments and address any operational challenges in real time.

“The organization remains committed to sustaining these improvements and ensuring a reliable, efficient, and resilient power system that supports Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

“NISO urges all consumers to continue practicing energy conservation where possible, as the coordinated efforts to stabilize power supply progress.”