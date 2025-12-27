Tinubu: Four Attack Helicopters Will Arrive Soon, Community, State Police ‘Reality’

President Bola Tinubu has stated that four attack helicopters will arrive in the country from the United States soon.

The development comes as the country battles a wave of insecurity and insurgency sweeping across the country. Insecurity in the country had degenerated, becoming a global concern and necessitating the involvement of the United States government.

Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday to announce the US had struck in North-West Nigeria, during which several terrorists were killed. The Nigerian government later confirmed the attacks and said they were carried out in collaboration with the US.

According to him, the operation, which targeted militants responsible for the killing of “innocent Christians”, was ordered by him in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the United States.

“Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in North-West Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!” Trump posted.

The Nigerian Government also reacted to the military operation through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, saying it was a collaboration.

“Nigerian authorities remain engaged in structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States of America, in addressing the persistent threat of terrorism and violent extremism.

“This has led to precision hits on terrorist targets in Nigeria by air strikes in the North-West,” spokesperson of the Ministry, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, said in a statement on Friday.

While speaking at a meeting with a delegation of the Christian Association of Nigeria, led by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, at his Lagos residence, on Friday, Tinubu revealed that the Federal Government had ordered four attack helicopters from the U.S, adding that they will arrive in the country “soon”.

“Our orders for four attack helicopters from the United States of America will take some time to arrive. We have approached Turkey for assistance.

The President, however, stated that the delays were affecting the public’s perception of the administration’s commitment to addressing the security challenges.

He also said community and state police will become a reality.

“Community and State Police will be a reality once the National Assembly completes the required legislative inputs; Military hardware is difficult to replace. It is expensive and not available off the shelf.

He said the government was not relenting in its efforts to return the nation to peace and prosperity, despite the guerrilla tactics of the bandits and insurgents.