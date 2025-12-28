Train Partially Derails In Mexico, Injures 20

A train carrying 250 people derailed partially on Sunday in Mexico, injuring at least 20, officials said.

The train’s locomotive left the tracks during a trip in southern Oaxaca state, said the Mexican navy, which operates this particular rail line.

The navy said 20 people were injured, raising the previous toll of 15 reported by Oaxaca’s governor Salomon Jara.

The train runs between the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean and carries both passengers and freight.

The line was inaugurated in 2023 as a major infrastructure project under then-president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to develop southeast Mexico.