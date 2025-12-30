Fire Guts Section Of Arena Market In Lagos

Fire has gutted a section of the Arena Market in Oshodi, Lagos, destroying about 10 shops.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service received a distress call at approximately 17:50 hours today, reporting a fire outbreak at Arena Market, Bolade, Oshodi. Firefighting units were promptly dispatched and arrived at the scene within five minutes, at about 17:55 hours,” the statement from the Service’s Controller General, Margaret Adeseye, read in part.

“The fire affected a section of the market consisting of five (5) 40-foot container shops arranged in two rows, making a total of 10 shops.

“The affected area is primarily used for the storage and sale of clothing materials, which were stocked in bale, the fire has been confined to the affected section and curtailed. The situation is firmly under control, and there is no risk of the fire spreading to other parts of the market.”

Adeseye assured the public that all measures have been taken to safeguard lives and properties, saying an investigation into the cause of the fire will be conducted and updates will be provided as necessary.

This marks the second fire incident in the nation’s capital within a week.

Last week, a massive fire engulfed the 22-storey Great Nigeria Insurance House on Martins Street, Lagos Island.

The fire, which started from an apartment on the fourth floor, quickly spread to other parts of the floor, later reaching the sixth floor with rapid upward momentum.

A day later, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced that the 25-storey building would be demolished.

Sanwo-Olu said this when he visited the scene of the fire incident at Martins Street, Lagos Island.

According to him, a committee headed by the Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Gbenga Oyerinde, will oversee the smooth demolition exercise in the next few days. He confirmed that there were no casualties.