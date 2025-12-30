GNI Fire: Sanwo-Olu Orders Immediate Evacuation Of Residents, Businesses

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the immediate evacuation of residents and businesses located around the razed 25- storey Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) building.

Sanwo-Olu’s order was contained in a statement by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, saying the government would implement the directive.

“The Lagos State Government is set to enforce Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive that residents and businesses around the burnt Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) building must vacate the area immediately,” the statement issued on Tuesday read.

“The government deployed experts to assess the site of the fire, and their findings clearly indicate significant danger to lives and property within a 100-metre radius of the building.

“Several surrounding structures have been compromised and must be evacuated as a precautionary measure.”

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu Inspects Fire Scene On Lagos Island, Orders GNI Building Pulled Down

He also raised concerns over the conduct of some shop owners, noting that individuals have been breaching the restricted zone established around the fire site.

“Some shop owners are breaking through the no-movement barrier erected at the scene. This is extremely dangerous and must stop,” the commissioner stated.

He also reiterated the state government’s commitment to safeguarding lives and urged affected residents and business owners to comply fully with the evacuation order in the interest of public safety.

The 25-storey GNI building was gutted by fire on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, leading to the loss of properties worth millions of naira.

A day later, Sanwo-Olu announced that the building would be demolished.

The governor, who visited the scene of the fire incident at Martins Street, Lagos Island, said a committee headed by the Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Gbenga Oyerinde, will oversee the demolition exercise. He confirmed that there are no casualties.