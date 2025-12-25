Sanwo-Olu Inspects Fire Scene On Lagos Island, Orders GNI Building Pulled Down

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced that the 25-storey Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) building affected by fire will be demolished once the inferno is completely put out.

Sanwo-Olu said this when he visited the scene of the fire incident at Martins Street, Lagos Island, on Thursday.

According to him, a committee headed by the Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Gbenga Oyerinde, will oversee the smooth demolition exercise in the next few days.

He confirmed that there are no casualties and all those who suffered severe injury have been taken to the hospital.

Governor Sanwo-Olu advised residents to be safety conscious during the dry season because this is not the first time the state is experiencing inferno on Lagos Island. The governor told them to stay clear of the area.

The governor said that all first responders will remain at the scene to prevent reoccurrence of the fire incident all affected traders will be supported by the government.

Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu arrives at the Scene of the heavy fire that occurred yesterday at the 25-storey Great Nigeria House, Balogun, Lagos Island. Mr Governor is on the scene for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation.

More than 10 buildings were affected by the fire, which began at the 25-storey Great Nigeria Insurance House, located at Balogun Market, late Wednesday.

The following day, when Channels Television visited the scene, traders at nearby buildings were seen clearing out shops.

All shops on Martins Street have been closed, all major adjoining streets have been cordoned off, and business activities around the area have also been put on hold to prevent further escalation.

While no casualties were reported, about seven people have been hospitalised due to injuries from the fire.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Management Agency, Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Federal Fire Service, and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority are all on the ground to manage the inferno.