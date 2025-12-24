Fire Engulfs Great Nigeria Insurance House On Lagos Island

A massive fire has broken out at the 22-storey Great Nigeria Insurance House on Martins Street, Lagos Island.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) in a situation report it shared.

According to a situation report from Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, Public Safety Officer at LASEMA, the fire reportedly started from an apartment on the fourth floor.

It quickly spread to other parts of the floor, later reaching the sixth floor with rapid upward momentum.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The number of casualties is currently unknown as firefighting operations are ongoing.

READ ALSO: Many Feared Dead As Bomb Blast Rocks Maiduguri On Christmas Eve

Emergency response teams are on the scene, including LASEMA, LASG Fire & Rescue, Federal Fire Service, LNSC, Nigeria Police, Red Cross, and LRU Paramedics.

Six fire trucks and a skylight have been deployed, and the LRU Fire team has been activated to assist with containment and rescue operations.

Recovery efforts are underway, and authorities have promised to provide updates as the situation develops.