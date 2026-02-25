Coroner’s Inquest Into Death Of Chimamanda Adichie’s Son To Begin April 14

The Coroner sitting at the Yaba Magistrate Court has adjourned till April 14, 2026, the commencement of the inquiry into the death of 21-month-old Nkanu, son of renowned Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Dr. Ivara Esege.

Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji fixed the date on Wednesday when the matter came up before the court.

When the case was called, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Kemi Pinheiro, announced appearance for the family, while Adebola Rahman appeared on behalf of the Attorney-General of Lagos State.

Cheluchi Onyemelukwe of Health Ethics and Law Consulting represented Atlantis Hospital, while another counsel represented Euracare.

In a preliminary meeting with the parties, Magistrate Adetunji stated that the court received an application from the Chief Coroner of Lagos State following a request by the Attorney-General of the state that an inquest be conducted.

She said that the Lagos State Government also considers itself bereaved.

“The Lagos State Government is also bereaved; that is why the Attorney-General has taken this step. It is not just the family of the deceased that is affected,” she said.

The magistrate further explained that the preliminary session was to determine whether a formal inquest would proceed.

She directed all parties to file their witness statements before the next adjourned date and cautioned them to approach the proceedings carefully, stressing that the court’s goal was to determine the cause of the incident.

Autopsy

Magistrate Adetunji also said that an autopsy is generally the starting point in every inquest.

“For every inquest, the starting point is that there must be an autopsy done to give us a professional report,” she said.

Pinheiro urged the court to proceed with the hearing, stating that the parents maintain that the child’s death was unnatural and occurred during medical intervention.

He said the family would present evidence alleging gross medical negligence, possible overdose, wrongful prescription, improper administration of propofol, and wrongful diagnosis.

According to him, the family plans to call five independent medical professionals, including an anesthesiologist, a paediatric anaesthesia specialist, a radiologist, an intensivist, as well as the child’s father, who is also a medical doctor.

Pinheiro also urged the court to direct Euracare to preserve all physical and electronic evidence from January 6, 2026, including CCTV footage, electronic monitoring data, pharmacy records, emergency equipment logs, internal communications, and morbidity and mortality reviews.

Hearing

He suggested that Euracare should open the hearing, followed by the family, and then Atlantis Hospital.

The magistrate agreed that Euracare would proceed first, but ruled that the family would present its case next, followed by Atlantis.

Earlier, Onyemelukwe told the court that Atlantis would present its account of events.

She stated that she only became aware of the court appearance on Tuesday after receiving a letter.

Rahman, representing the Attorney-General, said that following news of the child’s death, the Lagos AG applied for an inquest.

“Since all the parties are here, we would be asking the court to open the hearing. We pray this court to commence with the hearing,” he said.

The court will reconvene on April 14, 2026, to commence the substantive hearing.

Alleged Medical Negligence

Nkanu Adichie died on January 7, 2026, after receiving care at Atlantis Hospital and undergoing medical procedures at Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital in Lagos.

The child was initially admitted to Atlantis Hospital in Lagos for what was described as a worsening but initially mild illness.

While arrangements were being made to transfer him to Johns Hopkins Hospital in the United States, Atlantis referred him to Euracare for pre-flight diagnostic procedures, including an MRI, lumbar puncture, and insertion of a central line.

However, the child passed following the procedures.

His parents have alleged medical negligence and professional misconduct in connection with his death.

In a legal notice dated January 10, 2026, issued by the law firm led by Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), Adichie and her husband accused Euracare, its anesthesiologist, and other attending medical personnel of breaching the duty of care owed to their son.

The notice stated that the child, born on March 25, 2024, was referred to Euracare on January 6, 2026, for diagnostic and preparatory procedures ahead of an emergency medical evacuation to the United States, where a specialist team was reportedly on standby.

The procedures reportedly included an echocardiogram, brain MRI, and the insertion of a peripherally inserted central catheter.

Lumbar puncture, Intravenous sedation using propofol was also said to have been administered.

The parents alleged that the child developed sudden and severe complications while being transported to the cardiac catheterisation laboratory after the MRI.

The notice raised concerns about cumulative dosing of propofol in a critically ill child, inadequate airway protection during deep sedation, failure to ensure continuous physiological monitoring, and transfer without supplemental oxygen or adequate monitoring.

It also included insufficient accompanying medical personnel, alleged unavailability of basic resuscitation equipment, delayed recognition and management of respiratory or cardiovascular distress, and failure to comply with established paediatric anaesthesia and patient-transfer safety standards.