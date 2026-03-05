Lagos To Begin Reconstruction Of Ogunnusi Road On Friday

The Lagos State Government will begin Phase One reconstruction and expansion works on Ogunnusi Road in the Ikeja Local Government Area on Friday and is calling for calm among residents and road users.

In a statement, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, asked motorists to remain patient and obey traffic signs.

The exercise will cover the stretch from Ojodu-Berger Bus Stop to Mobil Filling Station Junction (Ijaye/Agege bound) in the Ikeja Local Government area of the coastal state.

Osiyemi said the project forms part of a broader plan to upgrade the 9-kilometre dual-carriageway corridor between Ojodu-Berger Bus Stop and Mobil Filling Station Junction in both directions.

He said the entire project, which will be executed in phases, is expected to last for two years.

“The entire project (Phases 1 & 2) is scheduled to run from Friday, 6th March, 2026, through different phases to Thursday, 6th January, 2028,” the commissioner said.

Phase 1 of the project will cover a 4.5-kilometre stretch from Ojodu-Berger Bus Stop inward Mobil Filling Station Junction (Ijaye/Agege Bound).

The phase is expected to be completed by Saturday, 6th February, 2027.

READ ALSO: New Lagos BRT Bus Fares Following 13% Increase (FULL LIST)

Alternative Routes

To allow for the smooth execution of the work, vehicular movement will be restricted within the construction corridor, with several diversion routes announced for motorists, the Lagos government said.

“Motorists inward Ijaye/Agege through Ogunnusi Road (Ojodu-Berger) will be diverted to move on a contraflow on the Ojodu-Berger-bound carriageway for approximately one (1) kilometre, after which they will gain access back into the main carriageway to continue their journeys,” the statement read in part.

“Alternatively, motorists may use Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo Way to connect Otunba Jobifele Way to Obafemi Awolowo Way to link Lateef Jakande Road to connect with their respective destinations.”

Articulated vehicles and trucks coming from the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway heading toward Agege were advised to take alternative routes.

“Articulated and truck drivers from the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway heading to Agege are advised to go through Ojota/Maryland to link Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way to access Kodesoh Street and connect Oba Akran Avenue to Guinness Roundabout to link Ogba Road to Pen Cinema and continue their journeys.

“Motorists travelling from Ijaye/Agege through Ogunnusi Road toward Ojodu-Berger will experience through traffic. However, upon approaching the work zone, they will be diverted to form a contraflow with Ijaye/Agege-bound traffic for approximately one (1) kilometre before regaining full access to the road after the construction area,” the commissioner said.

To ensure smooth traffic flow and prompt incident response, he said emergency tow vehicles will be stationed strategically within the corridor to provide quick recovery operations throughout the construction period.