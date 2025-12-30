NDDC Proposes ₦1.75trn 2025 Budget

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has presented a proposed budget of ₦1.75 trillion for the 2025 fiscal year to the Senate, as the upper chamber commenced plans for a physical assessment of projects executed by the commission between 2021 and 2024.

The proposal was submitted to the Senate Committee on NDDC, which disclosed its intention to embark on an extensive oversight tour to evaluate ongoing and completed projects across the Niger Delta region.

Presenting the budget, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the commission, Samuel Ogbuku, explained that the 2025 proposal represents a nine per cent reduction from the ₦1.985 trillion proposed and appropriated for the 2024 fiscal year.

A breakdown of the proposed 2025 budget shows that ₦776.5 billion is expected as contribution from the Federal Government, ₦752.8 billion from oil companies, ₦109.4 billion as revenue brought forward from 2024, ₦53.67 billion from recoveries from Federal Government agencies, and ₦8.35 billion as internally generated revenue.

Ogbuku stated that out of the ₦1.75 trillion projected expenditure for 2025, ₦1.631 trillion is earmarked for project execution across the Niger Delta region, ₦22.3 billion for internal project execution, ₦47.56 billion for personnel costs, and ₦49.93 billion for overhead expenses.

On the performance of the 2024 budget, which was extended to December 31, 2025, the NDDC boss informed the Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong-led committee that as of October 31, 2025, the commission recorded actual revenue of ₦1.985 trillion, exceeding the target of ₦1.911 trillion. He attributed the improved revenue performance largely to the extension of the 2024 budget implementation period.

Following the budget presentation, the committee held a closed-door session with the NDDC management and top officials of the commission.

Speaking after the session, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on NDDC, Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, said the committee resolved to conduct an extensive oversight tour of ongoing and completed NDDC projects across the nine Niger Delta states in January 2026.

He noted that critical reviews were carried out on projects during the closed-door meeting and emphasized the need for further verification through physical inspections. According to him, the commission executed several projects in the outgoing fiscal year and is expected to improve its performance in the coming year.

Meanwhile, the committee observed a minute of silence in honor of the former Chairman of the committee in the 9th Senate, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, who passed away two weeks ago.

The tribute followed a motion moved by Senator Ned Nwoko and seconded by the Vice Chairman of the committee, Senator Patrick Ndubueze.