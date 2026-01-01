Anthony Joshua Discharged From Hospital

Internationally acclaimed heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has been discharged from the hospital and has been declared clinically fit to recuperate at home.

A statement jointly signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos, Gbenga Omotoso, and Special Adviser to the Information and Strategy, Ogun State, Kayode Akinmade, noted that Joshua was discharged on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the Boxer is currently “heavy-hearted and full of emotions” over the loss of his two close friends.

“The governments of Lagos and Ogun states, once again, commiserate with the families of the two young men – Lateef Ayodele and Cina Gami – who tragically and unfortunately lost their lives in the road accident involving Anthony Joshua on the 29th Dec 2025.

“We pray that the Almighty grant the repose of their souls whilst granting their families and loved ones the fortitude to bear this very sad and painful loss.

“Anthony and his mother were at the funeral home in Lagos this afternoon to pay their final respects to his two departed friends as they were being prepared for repatriation scheduled for later this evening.

“Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu deeply appreciate the public concern and show of love and affection over this very sad and unfortunate incident.”

They also appreciated President Bola Tinubu for the support he gave throughout the process.

“We also want to appreciate the team of Doctors and medical personnel at the Lagoon Hospital, Ikoyi, who attended to Anthony and those who sustained injuries.”

The update followed Joshua’s involvement in a car accident, which claimed the lives of his two close friends in the Makun area of Ogun State on Monday.

The incident that happened around 11:00 am along the heavily trafficked Lagos-Ibadan Expressway indicated that an SUV transporting Joshua collided with a stationary truck.

A video of the incident shows the 35-year-old former heavyweight champion being rescued from the wrecked vehicle, appearing to have suffered injuries.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Command, has, however, attributed the crash to overspeeding and wrongful overtaking.

Speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief programme on Wednesday, the Ogun State Public Relations Officer of the FRSC, Afolabi Oyewole, said the driver involved in the accident was driving at a very high speed before wrongly overtaking and crashing into a stationary truck parked on the extreme shoulder of the road.

“We do speak about overspeeding and wrongful overtaking. Human factors will come into play every time there is a crash,” Oyewole said. “

“What happened was that the driver who was involved in that ghastly accident involving Anthony Joshua was on a very high speed. He wrongfully overtook and hit a stationed vehicle that was parked at the extreme shoulder of the road.”

According to him, the impact made it impossible for occupants of the vehicle to escape unhurt, adding that it was only fortunate that the point of impact was on the right-hand side.

“There was no way he could have saved every other person in that vehicle, but fortunately enough, the side that had impact on the vehicle was the right-hand side that he wrongfully overtook and hit the truck,” he said.

Oyewole confirmed that Anthony Joshua and the driver survived the crash and were immediately taken away by Department of State Services (DSS) operatives attached to the boxer to an undisclosed hospital.