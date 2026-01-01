IN PICTURES: The World Ushers In 2026

The world ushered in 2026 with colourful celebrations as cities across different time zones welcomed the New Year in grand style.

Fireworks lit up skylines, while countdowns, music and cultural displays marked the transition into the new year.

From packed public squares to intimate community gatherings, millions joined in the festivities, capturing moments of joy, reflection and renewed hope.

Major landmarks were illuminated as countries showcased their unique traditions and celebrations.

As 2026 begins, the global celebrations reflect a shared sense of optimism and anticipation for the year ahead, with many expressing hopes for peace, progress and prosperity worldwide.

Here are selected photos as the world welcomed 2026: