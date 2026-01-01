×

IN PICTURES: The World Ushers In 2026

Fireworks lit up skylines, while countdowns, music and cultural displays marked the transition into the new year.

By Nosakhale Akhimien
Updated January 1, 2026
Revellers watch a fireworks and light show for children on Museumplein as part of New Year’s Eve celebrations in Amsterdam on December 31, 2025. (Photo by Remko de Waal / ANP / AFP) / NETHERLANDS OUT

 

The world ushered in 2026 with colourful celebrations as cities across different time zones welcomed the New Year in grand style.

From packed public squares to intimate community gatherings, millions joined in the festivities, capturing moments of joy, reflection and renewed hope.

Major landmarks were illuminated as countries showcased their unique traditions and celebrations.

As 2026 begins, the global celebrations reflect a shared sense of optimism and anticipation for the year ahead, with many expressing hopes for peace, progress and prosperity worldwide.

Here are selected photos as the world welcomed 2026:

People watch fireworks light up the sky during New Year celebrations in Lusail early on January 1, 2026. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)

 

Fireworks explode next to the ancient Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis during New Year celebrations in Athens, early on January 1, 2026. (Photo by Angelos TZORTZINIS / AFP)

 

A reveller takes a picture of fireworks during the New Year celebrations in Karachi on January 1, 2026. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP)

 

Onlookers stand beside light ornaments on New Year’s Eve at Bakırköy Square in Istanbul on December 31, 2025. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP)

 

Revellers wait for the midnight countdown during Hong Kong’s New Year celebrations in Central, Hong Kong, on December 31, 2025. (Photo by May JAMES / AFP)

 

Revellers celebrate the New Year during Hong Kong’s countdown celebrations in Central, Hong Kong, on December 31, 2025. (Photo by May JAMES / AFP)

 

Revellers pose for a photograph during the New Year’s countdown celebrations in Central, Hong Kong, on December 31, 2025. (Photo by May JAMES / AFP)

 

Revellers hold up their phones as they capture Hong Kong’s New Year’s countdown celebrations in Central, Hong Kong, on December 31, 2025. (Photo by May JAMES / AFP)

 

Chief Executive of Hong Kong John Lee (R) greets the crowd as he arrives at the New Year’s countdown celebrations in Central, Hong Kong, on December 31, 2025. (Photo by May JAMES / AFP)

 

A man launches fireworks during New Year celebrations in Baghdad, early on January 1, 2026. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP)

