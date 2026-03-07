×

Russia Wins First Paralympic Medal In 12 Years Amid War

Despite Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has allowed six Russian athletes and four from their ally Belarus to represent their countries.

Updated March 7, 2026
Dancers including wheelchair dancer Marco Galli (L) perform during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games opening ceremony at Arena di Verona in Verona on March 6, 2026. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP)

 

Russia won its first Paralympic medal since 2014 on Saturday as Varvara Voronchikhina claimed bronze in the women’s downhill standing in Cortina.

Despite Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has allowed six Russian athletes and four from their ally Belarus to represent their countries, accompanied by their national flags, rather than competing as neutrals.

The move sparked backlash, with Friday’s opening ceremony being boycotted by seven countries, including Ukraine, and the Russian delegation was booed by some spectators in the Verona Arena during the parade.

 

Italian fencing Paralympic athlete Bebe Vio holds the torch for the Paralympic Milano Cortina 2026 winter games during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games opening ceremony at Arena di Verona in Verona on March 6, 2026. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP)

 

Speaking after winning her nation’s first medal since the 2014 Games in Sochi, 23-year-old Voronchikhina said: “For us, it’s been a really long time since we were without a flag.

“I’m really glad, and all my country and all my teammates also.

“I’m very happy because it’s the first medal for me.”

 

Dancers, performers, and attendees, including Italian performance artist and choreographer Chiara Bersani (Bottom C) and German aerospace engineer Michaela Benthaus, stand on stage at the end of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games opening ceremony at Arena di Verona in Verona on March 6, 2026. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP)

 

Russia and Belarus were banned from the 2022 Paralympics following the invasion of Ukraine, although they were permitted to compete as neutral athletes in the Paris Summer Paralympics two years later.

 

Members of Russia’s delegation take part in the delegation parade as volunteers lead, holding the nation’s flag and placard during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games opening ceremony at Arena di Verona in Verona on March 6, 2026. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP)

 

Four years ago, Voronchikhina said she was in Beijing, ready to compete, before Russia was suspended by the IPC.

“In Beijing we were there,” the Paralympics debutant said. “I had third training in downhill and after we (had to) go back home.

“For me it was really, really sad and I hope in these Games I will be better and it will be.”

 

 

