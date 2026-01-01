Plateau Gov Mutfwang Quits PDP

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has formally resigned from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In a resignation letter dated 29 December 2025 and addressed to the Ward Chairman of the PDP, Ampang West Ward, Mangu Local Government Area, Governor Mutfwang announced his decision to leave the party with immediate effect.

The move brings an end to his association with the party that provided him a platform for his election into office.

“I write to formally notify you of my resignation from the PDP with immediate effect,” the governor stated in the letter.

Mutfwang expressed appreciation to the party and its leadership at all levels for the support he received during his time in the PDP, acknowledging the role the party played in his political journey.

“I sincerely appreciate the PDP for providing me the political platform to participate in the democratic process. I acknowledge the support of party leaders, members, and supporters at all levels during my time in the party, and I remain grateful for the trust in me,” he said.

Explaining the reason for his decision, the governor pointed to what he described as the “realities of the moment,” stressing his commitment to effective governance and service to the people.

“Given the realities of the moment and guided by my commitment to purposeful leadership, clarity of direction, and service delivery, I am compelled to seek an alternative political platform,” the letter read.

The resignation letter was officially received on 30 December 2025 by Mr. Dasjak Sunday, the Ward Chairman of Ampang West Ward, confirming the governor’s exit from the party.

Mutfwang concluded the letter by extending his respects to the party leadership, noting, “Please accept the assurances of my highest regards.”

The Governor is, however, yet to announce his new party.