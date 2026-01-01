Seven Killed As Gunmen Attack Plateau Community

At least seven people have been confirmed dead following a deadly attack on the Bum community in Chugwi, Vwang district of the Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident occurred barely minutes into the New Year.

The Berom Youths Moulder-Association (BYM) said the attack, allegedly carried out by suspected armed bandits, occurred at about 11 p.m. on Wednesday, as residents were preparing to usher in 2026.

Confirming the incident, the National Publicity Secretary of the association, Rwang Tengwong, said the community was thrown into mourning at a time when others across the state were celebrating.

“While the world was welcoming the New Year in celebration, residents of the Bum community were plunged into mourning following a deadly attack on innocent and peace-loving people,” Tengwong said.

He disclosed that seven corpses had so far been recovered, noting that search and rescue operations were still ongoing.

“As of the time of issuing this statement, seven corpses have been recovered, and search efforts are still ongoing. There are fears that the casualty figure may rise,” he added.

According to the association, the attack occurred despite earlier security alerts warning that several communities in Jos South LGA had been marked for possible attacks.

“Sadly, the Bum community has now fallen victim to this renewed wave of violence,” Tengwong added.

The BYM said the latest killings further deepen concerns over the safety of rural communities in Plateau State, especially during festive periods meant for peace and celebration.

“This attack adds to the growing list of violent assaults on innocent rural communities in Plateau State and raises serious concerns about the safety of lives and property,” the association noted.

The group said it is also closely monitoring developments surrounding the incident and would provide further updates as the situation unfolds, while calling for urgent action to prevent further loss of lives.