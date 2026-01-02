Lagos Govt Confirms Eight Deaths At GNI Building Fire

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has confirmed that eight people lost their lives in the devastating fire that engulfed the Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) House on Lagos Island.

The fire broke out on December 24, 2025 at the 25-storey high-rise located at 47/57 Martins Street. Rescue and recovery operations have been ongoing since the incident.

In an X post on Friday, Governor Sanwo-Olu confirmed that five victims have been identified, while three remain unidentified due to the severity of their burns.

“My deepest sympathies remain with the families who lost loved ones and with everyone whose homes and businesses were affected. I know that no words can fully ease the pain they are going through.

“As of today, we have confirmed eight deaths. Five victims have been identified, while three remain unidentified. Thirteen people have been rescued so far,” he said.

The governor said an information centre has been set up to assist the public, the area has been closed for safety reasons, and emergency teams are still searching the rubble for possible survivors.

“We have established an information center at the site. Anyone requiring assistance or information can speak with officers from LASEMA, NEMA, LASBCA, and the other responding agencies.

“The entire area remains unsafe. No business or unauthorized activity should be taking place there. The market is closed, and only first responders are permitted on the site. Emergency teams continue to work carefully through the rubble, particularly at the rear of the building, to ensure no one remains trapped.

Following a structural review, Governor Sanwo-Olu has ordered a phased, controlled demolition of the GNI building due to collapse risks.

He said some surrounding structures will also be removed to protect public safety.

“This tragedy serves as a painful reminder of the dangers posed by certain practices around the market. The unsafe use of generators and the construction of shops around transformers significantly increased the risks in this area,” he said.

“My heart is with every family affected. I remain committed to overseeing the recovery process and ensuring we do right by our people,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire was caused by human error, specifically unsafe generator use and refuelling on different floors.

The fire was further intensified by combustible materials stored in the building, which had been converted into warehouses. Structural weaknesses were also reported, with a section of the building collapsing during the fire, trapping several victims.