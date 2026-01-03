2027: Kalu, Mbah Meet Nwobodo, Say Igbo ‘Must Align With The Centre’

Some leaders in the Southeast have called on the Igbo people to unite and form an alliance with the central government ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The call was made when Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah and Senator Orji Kalu, representing Abia North, met with elder statesman and former Anambra State governor Jim Nwobodo at his home in Enugu State on Friday.

The Southeast leaders had held a strategic meeting on the position of the Igbo in the Nigerian political arrangement.

While speaking during the meeting, Nwobodo called for a conversation to end the ambiguity surrounding the place of Igbo in national affairs.

According to him, the Igbos should not celebrate symbolic cosmetic inclusion, but must have a clearly defined and respected place in the country’s power structure.

His stance comes amidst a wave of political defection sweeping across the country as preparations are in top speed for next year’s presidential elections.

For Mbah and Kalu, there is a need to remain with the All Progressive Congress (APC), reject division, and forge a united front.

Nwobodo said, “We want to discuss the Igbo position in the scheme of things in Nigeria. We want to be able to know where the Igbos stand. We don’t want anybody to deceive us. We don’t want to pretend that everything is okay. We want to know what the polity has for Igbos, and we will get it this time.

“I have worked with him (Mbah). Others will join us later on, and I am sure that we will have a position for the Igbos. Let the former and present governors of Igbos make a decision. Other people can meet, but let the former and present governors meet and make a decision

“Mbah is a very strategic person. He doesn’t talk much, but he acts, and I call him my son. Before he moves, he discusses with me. I have also discussed with Orji Uzo Kalu, and I know what he is. Once he stands for something, it must be truthful, and it is very important for us. ”

On his part, Governor Mbah noted the importance of the Igbo people reading the current mood and direction of the country’s political atmosphere to benefit from the national policies. He called for unity.

“We obviously discussed the polity, and particularly the mood of the nation.

“We recognise that as people of Igbo, we must not do anything that will create division. There is a need for us not to be fragmented.

The discussions we have had are an evolving one. It is going to come to light in the coming days. We hope that our people will recognise that – think about it.

“We have a nation that started on a tripod. And of course, the Igbos are one of the legs of that tripod. It is extremely important that we continue to play a very critical role in our polity,” he said.

Senator Kalu said the Igbos have no choice but to align with the ruling party to benefit from national development.

“We have no alternative but to be with the centre. It is no longer an option. It is a requirement for the Igbos if we really want to move forward.

“To me, I came here with Governor Mbah to see our senior colleague, governor Mwobodo. We have discussed, and we will try to further that discussion,” he said.