Niger Govt Approves Reopening Of Schools

The Niger State Government has approved the reopening of selected public and private schools across the state, effective Monday, January 12, 2026, following extensive security assessments and consultations with relevant security agencies.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued on Friday by the Niger State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, signed by the Commissioner, Hadiza Mohammed.

According to the statement, the approval was granted by Governor Umaru Bago as part of efforts to ensure continuity of education while prioritising the safety of students, teachers, and school communities.

The government emphasised that only schools located in safe and secure areas will be allowed to resume academic activities.

The ministry noted that adequate security presence will be maintained in and around school premises through collaboration with security agencies to guarantee a safe learning environment.

In furtherance of transparency and effective coordination, the ministry announced that it will officially release the list of all public and private schools approved for reopening on Monday, January 12, 2026.

Schools cleared to resume are required to register all returning students immediately and submit comprehensive enrolment data to the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education within one week of resumption.

The statement also directed Local Government Area Chairmen to ensure full compliance and provide necessary support within their jurisdictions.

The Niger State Government expressed appreciation to parents, school managers, and the general public for their patience, cooperation, and understanding during the period of school closure, stressing that the safety of students and teachers remains paramount.

All stakeholders were enjoined to strictly comply with the outlined directives in the collective interest of peace, safety, and sustainable educational development in the State.