INEC Denies Releasing Timetable For 2027 General Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has categorically refuted reports circulating in some quarters claiming that the Commission has released the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 General Election.

In a statement signed by the Media Adviser to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, on Friday, the Commission stated clearly that the information is false and misleading.

“INEC has not released any timetable or schedule of activities for the 2027 General Election,” the statement read in part.

It reiterated that it operates strictly within the provisions of the law, especially Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, which provides that the Commission shall publish a notice of election not later than 360 days before the date appointed for a general election.

It said that any timetable or schedule issued outside this statutory framework cannot emanate from INEC.

The Commission assured Nigerians that the official timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 General Election will be released in due course, in full compliance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), and the Electoral Act, 2022.

It added that when released, the information will be communicated through the Commission’s established and verified channels.

The Commission also urged the public and the media to disregard the fake reports and always rely on information from INEC’s official platforms for accurate and authoritative updates.

In his New Year message on Friday, Amupitan restated the commission’s resolve to conduct transparent, credible, and inclusive elections in 2027, noting that early steps are already being taken to reinforce the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral system.

He characterised the year ahead as a time for fresh beginnings and an important phase for strengthening institutional structures in preparation for the next general elections.

Looking back on the commission’s operations in 2025, the INEC Chairman praised staff for their commitment, highlighting the successful conduct of the Anambra State governorship election, which took place shortly after he assumed office on October 23.

He noted that the exercise showed that through discipline, unity, and professionalism, the commission remains capable of safeguarding the integrity of the vote and strengthening public trust in the electoral process.