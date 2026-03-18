Osimhen, Nwabali Dropped As Chelle Names Super Eagles Squad For Friendlies

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has shaken up his squad ahead of Nigeria’s upcoming international friendlies, leaving out some of the team’s biggest names, including Victor Osimhen and first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

The Nigeria Football Federation announced a 23-man list on Wednesday for the two matches, with Chelle keeping a number of experienced players while also bringing in new faces.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi will lead the team, alongside Alex Iwobi in midfield. Ademola Lookman is expected to spearhead the attack in Osimhen’s absence.

Apart from Osimhen and Nwabali, several players who were in the AFCON pool have also been left out. They include goalkeeper Amas Obasogie; defenders Chidozie Awaziem and Ryan Alebiosu; midfielders Muhammed Usman, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro and Tochukwu Nnadi; and forwards Salim Fago Lawal and Cyriel Dessers.

Nigeria will take on Iran on March 27 before facing Jordan on March 31, with both matches now scheduled to hold in Antalya, Turkey.

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Originally, the games were to be played in Amman, but organisers moved them due to the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East.

In goal, Maduka Okoye returns to the squad and is expected to challenge for the starting spot, while Adeleye Adebayo is also recalled. Francis Uzoho completes the goalkeeping options.

The defence features a mix of experience and new talent, with Semi Ajayi recalled and Scotland-based Emmanuel Fernandez receiving his first senior invitation.

Midfield duties will be handled by a familiar group, including Ndidi, Iwobi and Frank Onyeka, with support from Raphael Onyedika and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Up front, Chelle has selected a range of attacking options such as Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Chidera Ejuke, Paul Onuachu and Akor Adams.

Germany-based forward Philip Otele and Belgium-based Collins Yira Sor have also earned their first call-ups following impressive performances at club level.

The full squad includes Maduka Okoye, Adeleye Adebayo and Francis Uzoho (goalkeepers); Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Bruno Onyemaechi, Zaidu Sanusi, Igoh Ogbu and Emmanuel Fernandez (defenders); Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Wilfred Ndidi, Raphael Onyedika and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (midfielders); and Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Chidera Ejuke, Paul Onuachu, Akor Adams, Philip Otele and Collins Yira Sor (forwards).