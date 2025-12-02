×

Boniface, Uzoho, Iheanacho Return As Chelle Unveils Nigeria’s Provisional AFCON Squad (FULL LIST)

The 55-man list contains old faces, new invites, less than three weeks to the AFCON.

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated December 2, 2025
Super Eagles
FILE: Nigeria’s players pose ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2023 semi-final football match between Nigeria and South Africa at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake on February 7, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)

 

Victor Boniface, Ola Aina, Francis Uzoho, and Kelechi Iheanacho were among notable returnees as Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Chelle, unveiled Nigeria’s provisional squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). 

Aina was injured in Nigeria’s draw against South Africa in September during the World Cup qualifiers, while Boniface, Uzoho and Iheanacho have not been part of the team in recent matches.

The 55-man AFCON list was released in a post on the Super Eagles social media handles on Tuesday evening, just about three weeks before the commencement of the competition in Morocco.

 

More to follow….

