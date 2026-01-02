Lookman, Chelle Make AFCON 2025 Group Stage Team

Nigeria’s impressive showing in the group stage of the AFCON tournament has been underlined by individual and technical recognition, with Ademola Lookman named Team of the Group Stage standout and Eric Chelle emerging as Coach of the Group Stage.

Lookman played a decisive role throughout the group matches, providing attacking thrust, energy, and key moments, earning himself two goals and two assists in just two appearances, which shaped Nigeria’s performances.

According to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Friday, the Atalanta man ”was a constant threat with his direct running, creativity, and eye for goal.”

”His versatility allowed him to play both as an attacking midfielder and a winger, and his movement off the ball was a nightmare for defenders. Lookman’s intelligence in finding pockets of space and his ability to produce key passes in critical moments made him one of the group stage’s most dangerous players.”

Congratulations to Ademola Lookman and Coach Eric Chelle for being named in the #AFCON2025 Team of the Group Stage! pic.twitter.com/gBAb5z533E — Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) January 2, 2026

Super Eagles Chelle earned a spot as the Coach of the group stage

”Under the guidance of Eric Chelle, the Nigerian national team displayed tactical brilliance and a cohesive team structure. Chelle’s approach was marked by a solid defensive setup, quick transitions, and giving attacking players the freedom to express themselves.”

”His clear vision and consistent choices allowed Nigeria to perform at their best during the group stage, showcasing a balanced style of play. Chelle’s ability to maximise the potential of his squad and build a collective identity was one of the highlights of the group stage,’ the CAF website read.

In goal, Mohamed El Shenawy anchored a solid defensive unit featuring Noussair Mazraoui, Axel Tuanzebe, Edmond Tapsoba and Yahia Attiat-Allah, players who combined discipline with composure under pressure.

Midfield was driven by quality and energy, with Brahim Díaz pulling the strings creatively, Carlos Baleba dominating transitions,

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen missed out on a place in the team.

Up front, the attacking trio of Riyad Mahrez, Amad Diallo and Sadio Mané provided moments of magic, goals and leadership, underlining why they remain among the continent’s elite.