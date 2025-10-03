Chelle Unveils 23-Man Super Eagles List For October World Cup Qualifiers

The Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle on Friday released a 23-man list of players to execute the October World Cup qualifying games against Lesotho and Benin Republic.

The Malian tactician handed a first call-up to Sevilla of Spain striker Akor Adams, with Captain Willian Troost-Ekong leading the list while Semi Ajayi, Terem Moffi, Alhassan Yusuf and Olakunle Olusegun all return after spells away from the national side.

Stanley Nwabali keeps his spot as the team’s first-choice goalkeeper, with Amas Obasogie and Adebayo Adeleye named as backups. The defensive lineup includes Felix Agu, Bruno Onyemaechi, Bright Osayi, Benjamin Fredrick, and Calvin Bassey.

In midfield, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, and Alhassan Yusuf bring a blend of experience and dynamism to the squad.

Nigeria’s attack is spearheaded by Victor Osimhen, with support from Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Terem Moffi, Cyriel Dessers, Tolu Arokodare, the returning Olakunle Olusegun, and debutant Adams.

The squad list arrives at a crucial stage of Group C in the African qualifiers.

After managing just five draws in eight matches, Nigeria’s World Cup hopes looked to be fading, until FIFA’s recent sanction against South Africa shifted the dynamics in their favour.

FIFA’s disciplinary ruling nullified South Africa’s 2–0 win over Lesotho in March, instead awarding a 3–0 victory to the Crocodiles and docking Bafana Bafana three vital points.

As a result, Benin and South Africa now share the lead on 14 points, with Nigeria and Rwanda close behind on 11. Lesotho move up to nine points, while Zimbabwe remain bottom with four and are already eliminated.

The sanction has revived the Super Eagles’ World Cup hopes, with a win over Lesotho in Polokwane on October 10 enough to put them level with the group leaders before facing Benin in Uyo four days later.

Back-to-back wins would put Nigeria on 17 points, a tally that could secure automatic qualification, depending on South Africa’s results in Durban and Mbombela.

If they fall short, however, Chelle’s men could still advance as one of Africa’s four best runners-up, where goal difference would likely prove decisive.