NSIA, UK Firm Sign MoU On $496m Integrated Dairy Livestock Production In Nigeria

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UK‑based Asset Green Ltd to advance the development of a large‑scale integrated dairy livestock production and processing platform set to transform Nigeria’s dairy industry and strengthen national food security.

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Signed yesterday in London ahead of the State Visit, the MoU outlines the framework for collaboration and the project‑development cost commitments leading up to the formal shareholders’ agreement.

This initiative represents one of the most ambitious integrated dairy investments ever undertaken in Nigeria.

It will combine 20,000 hectares of climate‑smart, regenerative crop and forage production with a modern 10,000‑milking cow dairy operation, supported by a state‑of‑the‑art processing plant capable of producing fresh milk, milk powders, butter, cream, and up to 15,000 metric tonnes of infant formula annually.

Designed to reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported milk powder, the project will modernise agricultural practices, improve nutrition, and integrate up to 10,000 rural households into the supply chain through inclusive out‑grower schemes.

Once operational, the platform is expected to generate over $620 million annually and create 2,500 direct and 5,000 indirect jobs nationwide.

“Over a decade ago, the UK provided pivotal support to Nigeria in establishing the NSIA, offering legal and financial expertise that helped lay the foundation for its successful launch and strengthen its governance and credibility. That early institutional investment has paid dividends, helping to build a resilient Nigerian institution capable of creating jobs and driving transformational, long‑term development,” British Deputy High Commissioner Jonny Baxter said.

“The NSIA and Asset Green partnership is a powerful example of how that groundwork continues to deliver impact – a full‑circle moment that reflects the long-term economic cooperation between the UK and Nigeria and the shared commitment to deepening sustainable, private‑sector‑driven growth,” Baxter added.

The NSIA’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Aminu Umar‑Sadiq, explained that with the project, Nigeria is laying the foundation for a modern, competitive dairy sector that reduces import dependence, creates meaningful jobs, and delivers long‑term value for Nigerians.

“NSIA is pleased to partner with Asset Green on this transformative investment. With a project size of almost US$500 million, this is one of the most ambitious initiatives aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s food and nutrition security in a generation.

“By combining climate‑smart farming, advanced processing capacity, and inclusive out‑grower participation, we are laying the foundation for a modern, competitive dairy sector that reduces import dependence, creates meaningful jobs, and delivers long‑term value for Nigerians,” Umar‑Sadiq stated.

Similarly, the Asset Green Ltd Director and Agrium Capital Ltd CEO, Rod Bassett, said that the partnership between NSIA and Asset Green was the business and investment innovation required to unlock the potential of the agriculture sector in Nigeria, with the development of such a future (dairy) food system.

He said that the foundation of the approach was one of collaborating with NSIA and their shared vision and purpose to establish a platform to catalyse the development of such a national strategic priority.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Nigeria’s premier investment institution. The development of greenfield projects has consistently played a major role in our history, establishing industries or nurturing young businesses that are able to deliver catalytic transformation.

“This US$500 million greenfield investment in Nigeria’s dairy industry allows for the development of advanced and necessary infrastructure spanning the full production and supply system to enhance local production, reduce the reliance on the huge imports of dairy goods into Nigeria, deliver environmental services, and strengthen national food sovereignty and nutritional resilience,” Bassett added.

The MoU came on the sidelines of the two-day state visit of President Bola Tinubu to the United Kingdom.

Tinubu, accompanied by his wife, was received by King Charles III and Queen Camilla and was treated to a 42-gun salute by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

The Presidency had explained that the purpose of this visit was to strengthen bilateral relations and explore avenues for collaboration on issues such as immigration, trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

President Tinubu will also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street, which will lead to expanded bilateral engagement between senior officials of the two countries.