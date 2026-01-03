EU Urges ‘Restraint’, Respect For International Law In Venezuela

The EU called for “restraint” and respect for international law in Venezuela on Saturday after President Donald Trump announced US forces had captured leader Nicolas Maduro in a large-scale assault.

“The EU has repeatedly stated that Mr Maduro lacks legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition” in Venezuela, the bloc’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas wrote on X after speaking with her US counterpart Marco Rubio.

“Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be respected. We call for restraint,” she wrote.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa echoed the message.

“We stand by the people of Venezuela and support a peaceful and democratic transition. Any solution must respect international law and the UN Charter,” von der Leyen said on social media.

Costa said he was following developments in Venezuela “with great concern”, adding that “the European Union calls for de-escalation”.

Kallas said the EU was closely monitoring the fast-moving situation and that she had spoken to the bloc’s envoy to Venezuela, with the safety of EU citizens “our top priority.”

The EU has not recognised the results of the disputed 2024 election that handed Maduro a third term in power, and has slapped sanctions on dozens of Venezuelan officials for undermining democracy in the country.

The 27-nation bloc has stopped short, however, of formally recognising opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as Venezuela’s rightful leader, as the United States has done.

Gonzalez Urrutia ran as a last-minute stand-in for opposition figurehead Maria Corina Machado, who was barred from contesting last year’s election.

After the vote, Gonzalez Urrutia fled Venezuela for Madrid — which offered to act as mediator after Maduro’s capture on Saturday.

AFP