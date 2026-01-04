Fubara Seeks Unity, Reaffirms Support For Ogoni People

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has called on Ogoni leaders and stakeholders to embrace unity and set aside internal divisions as the people marked the annual Ogoni Day celebration.

Fubara made the call in a message to celebrate the Ogoni Day, which holds annually on January 4.

The governor’s message was contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communication, Dr Honour Sirawoo, to commemorate the event.

He described Ogoni Day as a symbol of resilience, identity and long-standing struggle for environmental justice and equity and also paid tribute to the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) for its peaceful advocacy.

Fubara stated that the movement brought global attention to environmental degradation, human rights and social justice issues in Ogoniland and the wider Niger Delta.

He lauded the sacrifices of the Ogoni people and urged them to remain a significant part of Nigeria’s socio-political and democratic history, adding that the celebration provides an opportunity to reflect on past struggles and recommit to shared ideals.

The Rivers leader maintained that the unity within MOSOP and the entire Ogoni communities is critical to advancing the collective interest of the people, particularly at a time when the Federal Government is engaged in dialogue processes aimed at addressing long-standing grievances and challenges in Ogoniland.

Fubara also reaffirmed the Rivers State Government’s support for a united Ogoni people, assuring that his administration will continue to support initiatives that promote peace, dialogue, reconciliation and sustainable development in Ogoniland and across the state.