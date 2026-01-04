Gov Bago Condemns Niger State Attack, Says Joint Security Team Trailing Terrorists

Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, has condemned the terrorist attack on communities in the Borgu local government area of the state.

Bago also disclosed that a joint security team was trailing the terrorists with a view to rescuing the kidnapped victims.

The governor, through his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, described as cruel and nefarious the terrorist attack at Kasuwan Daji Market that led to the death of over 30 people and the kidnapping of several others.

He also extended his sympathy to the people of the affected communities, especially the victims and their families.

The governor noted that it was disturbing and worrying to start the year with such unfortunate incidents.

He, however, enjoined the people to remain resolute in God and that his administration was collaborating with the Federal Government and security agencies to improve the security of the affected areas.

Kasuwan-Daji Market Massacre

Over 30 people were killed in a deadly attack by suspected terrorists at the Kasuwan-Daji market in the Demo community, located in the Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The attack which happened on Saturday also led to the abduction of many people.

The gun-wielding attackers, who invaded the community on Saturday evening and operated until the early hours of Sunday, were also said to have carted away foodstuffs and other valuables worth millions of naira before setting the market ablaze.

A resident of the area said about 42 people were tied and killed by the terrorists, who operated without resistance.

The terrorists were said to have emerged from the National Park in Borgu LGA and launched the attack in broad daylight.

The Niger State Police Command confirmed the attack on Sunday.

Following the attack, President Bola Tinubu ordered the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, the service chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to track down and apprehend the perpetrators.

President Tinubu also ordered the security agencies to ensure that the terrorists were swiftly brought to justice.