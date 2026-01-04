Northern Govs Back Tinubu’s Order To Arrest Perpetrators Of Niger State Attack

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) has thrown its weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s order to fish out the terrorists behind the deadly attack at the Kasuwan Daji market in Niger State.

It also condemned the attack, which led to the death of over 30 people in the Demo community, Borgu Local Government Area of the state.

READ ALSO: [UPDATED] Tinubu Orders Military, Police, DSS To Hunt Down Terrorists Behind Niger State Attack

The governors, in a statement by their chairman and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Yahaya, described the incident as a cruel assault on innocent citizens and a grave threat to peace and livelihoods.

Yahaya expressed profound shock and outrage over the incident, noting that it has inflicted untold grief on families, disrupted economic activities, and unsettled otherwise peaceful communities.

According to him, such senseless acts of terror targeting market women, traders, and citizens going about their lawful activities are morally reprehensible and strike at the very heart of communal harmony and regional economic life.

In the statement signed by the Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Ismaila Misillim, the NSGF chairman condemned the perpetrators in unequivocal terms, calling on security agencies to intensify efforts to track down and apprehend those responsible and ensure they face justice.

He extended the forum’s deepest condolences to the families of the victims, the government and people of Niger State, and all affected communities, while praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased, strength for the bereaved, and the swift rescue of those abducted.

He assured the forum’s continued collaboration with federal and security agencies to strengthen security architecture and safeguard lives and livelihoods across the North.

Boat Accident Victims

Similarly, the NSGF also mourned the victims of the tragic boat accident in Yobe State, which claimed the lives of at least 25 passengers while 14 others remain missing.

Yahaya, speaking for the forum, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, describing the incident as a painful reminder of the urgent need to prioritise safety in all forms of transportation.

He urged relevant authorities to intensify search and rescue operations, ensure that survivors receive immediate medical attention, and review and enforce safety protocols to prevent a recurrence of such tragedies.

The NSGF chairman also appealed to citizens across the North to remain united, calm, and compassionate, supporting one another during difficult moments, while reaffirming the forum’s commitment to working with all relevant agencies to tackle insecurity, strengthen emergency response systems, and support communities affected by tragic incidents.

Terrorists ‘Must Be Hunted Down’

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, the service chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to track down and apprehend the perpetrators of the Kasuwan Daji attack in Niger State.

President Tinubu ordered the security agencies to ensure that the terrorists were swiftly brought to justice.

“These terrorists have tested the resolve of our country and its people. They must, therefore, face the full consequences of their criminal actions.

“No matter who they are or what their intent is, they must be hunted down. They, and all those who aid, abet, or enable them in any form, will be caught and brought to justice,” the President declared in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Troops Neutralise Five Terrorists, Rescue Three Hostages In Borno

He also directed security agencies to rescue all the abducted victims urgently.

Over 30 people were killed in a deadly attack by suspected terrorists at the Kasuwan-Daji market in the Demo community, located in the Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The attack which happened on Saturday also led to the abduction of many people.

The gun-wielding attackers, who invaded the community on Saturday evening and operated until the early hours of Sunday, were also said to have carted away foodstuffs and other valuables worth millions of naira before setting the market ablaze.

A resident of the area said about 42 people were tied and killed by the terrorists, who operated without resistance.

The terrorists were said to have emerged from the National Park in Borgu LGA and launched the attack in broad daylight.

The Niger State Police Command confirmed the attack on Sunday.