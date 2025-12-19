Ex-NASS Member Senator Nwaoboshi Dies, Delta Gov Mourns

A former lawmaker at the National Assembly, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, is dead.

Nwaoboshi reportedly died after an illness that lasted for some months.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Delta State Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, on Friday.

In the statement, the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, expressed grief over the death of the senator who represented the Delta North Senatorial District, describing his passing as a major loss to Delta State, the Anioma people, and the nation.

Governor Sheriff said the late senator was a distinguished son of the state and a fearless advocate of Anioma interests, whose contributions to national development would not be forgotten.

READ ALSO: Delta Reviews Dress Code For Public Servants, Bars ‘Bushy Beards, ‘Artificial Nails,’ Others

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn the passing of my dear friend, Senator Peter Onyelukachukwu Nwaoboshi.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the people of Anioma nation, members of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and all those whose lives he touched,” the governor was quoted as saying.

Oborevwori recalled Nwaoboshi’s impactful role in the National Assembly, particularly as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, where he consistently championed the development of the Niger Delta and the state.

He noted that the late lawmaker’s rise in politics was built on strong political heritage, selfless leadership and firm belief in democratic ideals, which also earned him two tenures as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State.

The governor described him as a devoted public servant who dedicated his life to the service of his people, his party and the country, leaving behind a legacy of courage, loyalty and commitment.

“Senator Nwaoboshi’s political journey and rise to prominence were anchored on a rich political pedigree, selfless service and unwavering commitment to the ideals of democracy, which also saw him serve meritoriously as a two-time Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State,” the statement partly read.

According to the governor, the late lawmaker devoted his life to the service of his people, the party and the nation, leaving behind a legacy of courage, loyalty and dedication to public service.

Nwaoboshi was a member of the National Assembly from 2015 to 2023.