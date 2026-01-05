Malaysia To Introduce 10-year Term Limit For Prime Minister

Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday that he would introduce legislation this year to limit the prime minister’s term to a maximum of 10 years, fulfilling one of his campaign promises.

Speaking to ministers and civil servants after a cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Anwar cautioned against clinging to power and reminded them that “everyone has a term limit” without exception.

“We will table a bill to limit the term of the prime minister, not exceeding 10 years or two full terms,” Anwar said in a special New Year’s announcement.

After serving the term, “it is better for us to hand it over to the next generation”, he added.

READ ALSO: Venezuela’s Interim Leader Names Commission To Handle Maduro’s Release

There is currently no term limit, and former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad was in power for 22 years during his first tenure until he stepped down in 2003.

Mahathir then came out of retirement to lead a disparate opposition coalition that ousted the graft-tainted government of then-prime minister Najib Razak in the 2018 elections.

He became the world’s oldest serving prime minister when he was sworn in again as Malaysia’s leader at age 92 that year.

Anwar did not say when the term limits bill would be filed. Parliament will hold its first session of the year this month.

Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) coalition pledged in its 2022 election manifesto to limit the prime minister’s tenure to two terms.

Separately, Anwar announced the government would also introduce a freedom of information bill in parliament, along with legislation to set up the office of an ombudsman to strengthen the fight against corruption.

“The ombudsman … allows the people to raise any issues because without exception, from the prime minister downwards, everyone must be accountable and open to be questioned,” Anwar said.

Last month, Malaysia’s High Court sentenced ex-premier Najib to 15 more years in jail after convicting him of abuse of power and money laundering in the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund graft scandal.

The additional years will run after Najib, 72, serves a current six-year jail term in a case related to the now-defunct 1MDB.