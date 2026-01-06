Touadera Re-elected As Central African Republic President

The Central African Republic has re-elected President Faustin-Archange Touadera, according to provisional results released by the electoral authority on Tuesday.

Touadera, 68, had been widely expected to win a third term and had touted his efforts to steady a nation long plagued by conflict.

Part of the opposition had called for a boycott, condemning the election as a sham and lacking political dialogue.

Touadera won more than 76 per cent of the vote, the National Authority of Elections said.

His main opponent, Anicet-Georges Dologuele, came second with 15 per cent. Henri-Marie Dondra was third with three per cent.

Turnout was around 52 per cent for the December 28 polls in which voters also cast ballots for national, municipal and local lawmakers.

The final results will be announced in mid-January after the review of any appeals.

Touadera went into the election in pole position in a seven-strong field, after a new constitution was adopted in 2023, allowing him to seek a third term.

Dologuele had claimed victory on Friday, alleging polls had been marred by major irregularities.

A spokesperson for Touadera said the claims were “false” and warned of the risk of “unrest”.

Dondra had also called for the annulment of the polls.

African Union observers said last week that the elections had gone ahead peacefully.

Stability Candidate

Touadera had presented himself as the stability candidate in an impoverished country that has endured a succession of civil wars, coups and authoritarian governments since gaining independence from France in 1960.

Since his first election in 2016, unrest has eased, though feuds persist between armed groups and the government in some regions.

Touadera touted improvements in security, paved roads, public lighting on major avenues and renovated rainwater drainage canals in the capital.

Critics have branded him “President Wagner” for his perceived dependence on Moscow and the Russian paramilitaries that prop up the nation’s security.

He struck a controversial 2019 peace accord with 14 armed groups involved in the civil war, essentially bringing warlords into the government in return for the disarming of their militias.

Touadera claims achievements — largely funded by the international community — from the rebuilding of the army to free health care for women and young children, as well as higher education spending.

But he did not fulfil a promise to hold political dialogue before the elections, and campaigning was marred by other controversies.

Dologuele and Dondra were prevented from flying to the provinces to hold rallies and had to do neighbourhood walkabouts and events in schools or party offices.

They also faced the prospect of being barred from standing over allegations they held another country’s citizenship.

Around 71 per cent of Centrafricans live below the poverty line, suffering a lack of basic services, a lack of passable roads, widespread unemployment, low rates of education and training and a steadily rising cost of living.