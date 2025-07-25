FG To Repatriate Nigerians Stranded In Central African Republic

The Federal Government is set to rescue and repatriate a group of Nigerian workers stranded in the Central African Republic.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja disclosed this in a statement on Friday, following a viral video that showed the distressed individuals abandoned in the Bambari region, about 850km from the country’s capital, Bangui.

It confirmed that officials of the Nigerian Mission in the Central African Republic have successfully established contact with the affected nationals.

Spokesperson of the ministry, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said the Embassy of Nigeria in Bangui is actively liaising with local authorities to ensure the safety, welfare, and swift repatriation of the victims.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is deeply concerned about the welfare of Nigerian workers currently stranded in the Central African Republic. The video of the stranded Nigerian nationals in the Bambari region, which is about 850 kilometers from the capital Bangui and abandoned by their employers and facilitators, has been trending on various social media platforms,” the statement read.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that the affected Nigerians have been contacted by the hardworking officials of our Mission in the Central African Republic, and the Embassy of Nigeria in Bangui is actively engaging with relevant authorities to ensure the safety, protection, and swift repatriation of the affected Nigerian nationals.”

“Their passports have been retrieved successfully, and a vehicle has been sent to Bambari to evacuate the stranded Nigerians to Bangui. They are likely to arrive in the capital city with a military escort on Saturday, July 26, 2025. Discussions are also ongoing with the company for their accommodation and welfare while in Bangui and their subsequent repatriation to Nigeria, ” the statement added.

The Federal Government reaffirmed its commitment to the protection of citizens abroad.

It also called on Nigerians seeking employment opportunities overseas to conduct proper checks on prospective employers and ensure all travel documents are in order.

“The Federal Government reiterates its commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of its citizens everywhere in the world.

“However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to advise Nigerians travelling abroad for work to verify the credibility of their employers and ensure proper documentation before departure.

“Nigerians are also advised to register their presence and that of their employees with the Embassy of Nigeria whenever they are in any foreign country to avert unpleasant experiences in the event of consular issues,” the statement said.