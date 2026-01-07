2027: I won’t Dump Labour Party As Obi Did – Datti Baba-Ahmed 

Ahead of the 2027 general polls, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed has pledged to be loyal to the Labour Party on whose platform he rode to be vice presidential candidate in the 2023 polls.

Baba-Ahmed, 56, was the running mate to Peter Obi, who contested for the presidency but lost to Bola Tinubu, the then presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obi later dumped the LP, two years after the last election. He has pitched his tent with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a political platform backed by coalition leaders to wrest power from the ruling APC.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday at the LP National Headquarters in Abuja, Baba-Ahmed said he won’t follow Obi’s path.

READ ALSO: Wike, Fayose, Others’ Expulsion Will Stand — PDP Chieftain

The former Kaduna North lawmaker pledged to make himself available to fix Nigeria come 2027.

He explained that he is not convinced by the ADC, describing members of the coalition as ‘disgruntled politicians.”

More to follow…