Ododo, Yahaya Bello Vote In APC Presidential Primaries, Praise Transparent Electoral Process In Kogi

Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo, has described the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries as a strong indication of the party’s commitment to internal democracy, urging members to sustain the same level of enthusiasm and unity ahead of the general elections.

Governor Ododo made the remarks on Saturday 23, of May shortly after casting his vote at his polling unit in Odenku, Upogoro Ward, Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State, during the APC presidential primaries.

The governor, who arrived at the polling unit in the company of party supporters, participated in the exercise alongside other APC members in what he characterized as a peaceful, transparent, and credible democratic process.

Speaking with journalists after voting, Ododo commended party faithful for turning out in large numbers to participate in the exercise.

“I want to sincerely thank our party, card-carrying members for coming out en masse to participate in this primary election,” the governor said. “This level of participation demonstrates the strength of our democracy and the commitment of our people to the progress of the APC.”

Governor Ododo further stated that the conduct of the primaries reflected President Bola Tinubu’s belief in democratic principles and due process.

Similarly, former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, voted at his OKENE-EBA/AGASSA/AHACHE WARD in Okene LGA.

Yahaya also described the process as transparent and credible, and that President Tinubu is the only person who can move the nation to where it is supposed to be.

The APC presidential primaries held across Kogi State witnessed active participation by delegates and party members, while security personnel and electoral officials monitored the exercise to ensure orderliness and compliance with electoral guidelines.