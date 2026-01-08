Buratai Sues Ali-Keffi For ₦1bn Over Alleged Terrorism Defamation

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd.), has filed a ₦1 billion defamation suit against another retired senior military officer, Maj. Gen. Ali-Keffi (retd.), before the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna State.

The suit, instituted on Thursday at the Kaduna Judicial Division of the court, accuses Ali-Keffi of making and circulating false, malicious, and defamatory statements allegedly linking Buratai to terrorism financing, Boko Haram suspects, and the illegal release and concealment of terror suspects.

In the suit, Buratai, through his counsel, A.I. Aliyu and A.M. Hassan of Law Plus Consult, is seeking declarations that the statements credited to the defendant and published across various online news platforms and social media outlets are defamatory and injurious to his reputation.

According to court documents, the plaintiff alleges that the defendant granted interviews in 2025 in which he insinuated that Buratai had links to terror suspects and financiers, and was involved in conspiracies to cover up terrorism-related activities during his tenure as Chief of Army Staff.

Buratai further contends that the publications were widely circulated online and on social media platforms including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), WhatsApp and Instagram, thereby giving the allegations both national and international reach.

In his statement of claim, the former army chief described the allegations as entirely false, stressing that he has never been investigated, indicted or convicted for terrorism, terrorism financing or any related offence.

He argued that the statements portrayed him as corrupt, unpatriotic and complicit in acts inimical to Nigeria’s national security, causing grave damage to his reputation, honour and standing both locally and internationally.

Buratai also alleged that the defendant acted recklessly and maliciously, despite admitting in the same publications that no investigation had established Buratai’s involvement in terrorism financing.

He is asking the court to order Ali-Keffi to immediately retract the alleged defamatory statements and publish an unreserved public apology with equal prominence in Sahara Reporters, two national newspapers, and on all social media platforms where the statements were circulated.

The plaintiff is claiming ₦1 billion as general damages for libel and injury to reputation, citing the gravity of the terrorism-related allegations, the wide circulation of the publications, and the defendant’s status as a retired senior military officer.

In addition, Buratai is seeking a perpetual injunction restraining the defendant from further publishing or repeating the alleged defamatory statements, as well as an order compelling him to pay the full cost of the suit, including solicitor’s fees.

The writ of summons directs Ali-Keffi to enter an appearance within 21 days of service, failing which the court may proceed to hear the matter in his absence.

As of the time of filing this report, no date has been fixed for the commencement of hearing, and the defendant has not filed a response to the suit.