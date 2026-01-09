Taraba Govt Orders Temporary Shutdown Of Specialist Hospital

The Taraba State Government has temporarily suspended operations at its state-owned specialist hospital.

In a directive issued by the Taraba State Ministry of Health and dated January 8, the government cited environmental and safety hazards associated with the construction activities as the reason for suspending hospital operations.

According to the letter addressed to the Chief Medical Director, the decision was taken following approval by the state governor, Agbu Kefas, who directed that all activities within the hospital be halted temporarily to allow contractors to carry out their work unhindered and at an accelerated pace.

The Ministry instructed the hospital management to fully comply with the directive and ensure a complete shutdown of services pending the completion of the renovation exercise.

The order was signed by the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bordiya Buma, who stressed the need for prompt compliance in the interest of safety and effective execution of the project.

The statement reads, “Following the ongoing overhaul of the above-mentioned facility, which you are aware of and the attendant environmental hazards associated with such construction works, His Excellency, the Governor of the State Dr. Agbu Kefas has directed that activities within the hospital be suspended to pave the way for the contractor and his men to work without hindrances and speedily too.

“In view of this development, I pass this information to you with the instruction that you close down the hospital temporarily pending the renovation work.”

The government did not specify a reopening date but assured that services would resume once the renovation works are concluded.

The Taraba State Specialist Hospital is the state’s foremost referral health facility, serving patients from across Taraba and neighbouring states.